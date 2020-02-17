Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Down 7.8% in January

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $197.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. Amedisys has a one year low of $106.65 and a one year high of $201.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.38 and its 200-day moving average is $150.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

In other Amedisys news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $57,039.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $420,147. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Amedisys by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Amedisys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Amedisys by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

