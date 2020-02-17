Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,101,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $15.00 on Monday, reaching $2,134.87. 2,606,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,928.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,817.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1,062.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.