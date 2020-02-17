Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

GOOGL traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,518.73. 1,159,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,838. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,435.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,297.32. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,529.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,043.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

