Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,520.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,435.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,297.27. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,529.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1,045.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,013,643 shares of company stock worth $389,654,791 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

