Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,520.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,045.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,529.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,435.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,297.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 target price (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock worth $389,654,791. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

