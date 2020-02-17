Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ: ARLP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/14/2020 – Alliance Resource Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

2/6/2020 – Alliance Resource Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

2/4/2020 – Alliance Resource Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Alliance Resource Partners is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Alliance Resource Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – Alliance Resource Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2019 – Alliance Resource Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

12/25/2019 – Alliance Resource Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Shares of ARLP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Alliance Resource Partners LP alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.90%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.