Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Allakos reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allakos.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.33. 376,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Allakos has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allakos by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Allakos by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Allakos by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

