Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Align Technology worth $19,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 82.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 14,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 194.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 8.2% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.95. 732,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.43. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,885. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.42.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

