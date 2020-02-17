Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $45.29 on Monday. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $31.98 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.
About Air Lease
Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.
Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.