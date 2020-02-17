Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $45.29 on Monday. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $31.98 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $815,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,989,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $460,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,958.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,390 over the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

