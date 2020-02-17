Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Investec Asset Management North America Inc.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,156,165,000 after purchasing an additional 130,991 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,249 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after purchasing an additional 811,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,461,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 over the last ninety days.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $85.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

