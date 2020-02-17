AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised AGCO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. AGCO has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.