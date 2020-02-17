AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.90

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.90 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43), with a volume of 17660493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.70 ($0.31).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $136.55 million and a PE ratio of -36.67.

AFC Energy Company Profile (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cranleigh, the United Kingdom.

