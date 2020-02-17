Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,780,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 93,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 914,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,318,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,325 shares of company stock worth $17,507,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 132.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 242,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 138,219 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.1% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $55.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

