Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09

Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVIFY opened at $6.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Advanced Info Service PCL has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

Get Advanced Info Service PCL alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Info Service PCL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service PCL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service PCL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.