Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura reissued a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $133.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.29. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $182.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after buying an additional 41,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,409,000 after buying an additional 148,087 shares in the last quarter.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

