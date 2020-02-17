Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

