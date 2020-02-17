Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Trimmed by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $379.67. 1,690,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,125. The stock has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $379.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

