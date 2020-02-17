AdEx Reaches Market Cap of $11.33 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, AdEx has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bittrex, Gatecoin and Huobi. AdEx has a total market cap of $11.33 million and $1.68 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.63 or 0.03181701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00239665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00153953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Huobi, HitBTC, Upbit, Liqui, IDEX, Binance, Gatecoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

