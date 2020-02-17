Adelphoi Price Tops $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a market cap of $171,751.00 and approximately $247.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.98 or 0.03192087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00238805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00152630 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002728 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

