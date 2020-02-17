Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Given Sell Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACOR. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.24.

ACOR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 141.87%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

