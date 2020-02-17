Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Acceleron Pharma reported earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acceleron Pharma.

XLRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $73.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 target price on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $75.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.93.

XLRN traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $93.66. 324,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,311. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

