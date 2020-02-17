Absolute (ABS) Market Cap Tops $19,962.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Absolute has a total market cap of $19,962.00 and approximately $2,371.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Absolute coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. During the last week, Absolute has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.01179092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00203532 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012827 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00070743 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

