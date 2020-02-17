8,924 Shares in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,924 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,375,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,160,000 after buying an additional 39,504 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $436,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWB opened at $30.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

