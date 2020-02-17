850 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7,390.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,267,000. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 279,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,207. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.38.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

