81,000 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.51. 409,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,066. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.54 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.17.

