61,600 Shares in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Purchased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Appian by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,565,000 after buying an additional 303,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Appian by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 28,837 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 2,806.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 584,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 564,154 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 0.75. Appian Corp has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $62.94.

In related news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,528 over the last three months. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

