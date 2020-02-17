60,579 Shares in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Bought by Niemann Capital Management Inc.

Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSMV. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

NASDAQ:VSMV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.13. 1,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,587. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $34.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

