56 Shares in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 3.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Cable One by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,465.20.

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $23.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,774.00. 19,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,647.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,422.63. Cable One Inc has a 52-week low of $910.95 and a 52-week high of $1,830.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,944. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

