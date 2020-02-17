$533.25 Million in Sales Expected for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce sales of $533.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $514.60 million and the highest is $545.80 million. Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $599.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 43.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $64,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 178,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. 443,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,951. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

