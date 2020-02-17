5,219 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $748,553,000 after purchasing an additional 81,561 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 166,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 20,044 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 96,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,694. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

