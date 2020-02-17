5,074 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,385,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,094,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.