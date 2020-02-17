5,000 Shares in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Bought by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,361,000 after buying an additional 558,052 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Macy’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Macy’s by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 67,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,559,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

M has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

