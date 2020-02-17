5,000 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $5,389,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Intuit by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $304.29. The stock had a trading volume of 855,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $304.44. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.94 and a 200 day moving average of $270.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares in the company, valued at $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

