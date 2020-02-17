4,917 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,076,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,024. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 1.95. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.