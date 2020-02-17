45,448 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 2.3% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.62. 621,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,942. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $57.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.