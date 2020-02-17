41,714 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Purchased by Niemann Capital Management Inc.

Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Niemann Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Niemann Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5,653.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.57. 77,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,500. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $73.99.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

