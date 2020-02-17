4,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,467,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 965,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,918,000 after acquiring an additional 568,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,934.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 380,095 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,935,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 88,843.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 118,162 shares during the period.

EWH stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.15. 3,720,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,475,293. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

