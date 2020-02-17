393,554 Shares in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 393,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,873.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of ETRN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.86. 2,426,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,566. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.32%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

