3,486 Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,643,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,718,000 after purchasing an additional 160,186 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 2,384.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 404,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,660 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Neogen by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Neogen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Neogen by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 96,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Neogen stock opened at $72.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 8,031 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $559,359.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,544.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $161,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,533.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,757 shares of company stock worth $12,117,546 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

