$337.42 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report sales of $337.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.40 million and the highest is $340.60 million. Synaptics reported sales of $334.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.90 million. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Redstone raised shares of Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $123,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 2,838.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Synaptics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Synaptics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Synaptics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $81.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

