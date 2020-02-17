3,099 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Copart stock opened at $103.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $104.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

