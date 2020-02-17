$29.27 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) to post sales of $29.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.54 million and the lowest is $23.00 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $152.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $182.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $272.24 million, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $285.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.09% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The company had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGIO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,485,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. 534,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,319. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

