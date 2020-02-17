$272.96 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) to announce sales of $272.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.92 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $270.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $926.20 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,866 shares. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.