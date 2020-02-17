25,950,645 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,950,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,225,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,393,234. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

