25,883 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $271.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,946. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $187.13 and a 12-month high of $271.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.