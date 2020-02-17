2,311 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Wellesley Investment Partners LLC

Wellesley Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $118.54. 817,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,011. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.54 and a 12 month high of $119.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1267 dividend. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

