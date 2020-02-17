2,255 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,255 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,087. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.46 and its 200-day moving average is $111.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.