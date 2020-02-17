2,115 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.66. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

