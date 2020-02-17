210,221 Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 210,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,949.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 232,072 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,890,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.