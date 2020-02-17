1,975 Shares in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Bought by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 150.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLS stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18. Flowserve Corp has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $54.16.

In other Flowserve news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

